14-year-old boy driving stolen car crashes into store, troopers say

TAVARES, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy driving a stolen vehicle with three other juveniles inside lost control and crashed into a store while attempting to avoid a traffic stop, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A trooper saw the stolen 2019 Ford Taurus on State Road 44 and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the teen driver fled through a parking lot and then back onto SR 44 before losing control near State Road 19, the crash report said.

The front of the car struck a Sprint store on Burleigh Boulevard, according to authorities. Photos provided by the Tavares Fire Department show damage to the corner of the building and the car with what appears to be a cinder-block column on top of it coming to a final rest against a fence it crashed into.

Firefighters said two teenagers were flown to a trauma center after the crash, while the two others suffered minor injuries.

Troopers said a 15-year-old boy fled on foot and was later arrested. A gun was found in another 15-year-old boy's pocket, according to the report.

Charges are pending against all four teenage boys.

