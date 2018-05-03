16 arrested in Daytona Beach prostitution sting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - More than a dozen women and one man were arrested Wednesday in a prostitution sting in Daytona Beach.

The sting focused in an area near Ridgewood Avenue, police said.

Ten of the 15 women were charged with a first offense, including Christina Cervera, 53, of Deltona, who said she "had been a prostitute only for a few months because she needed fast money,” according to a police report.

Several of the women put undercover officers through a series of tests to prove they were “not a cop," including making them touch their exposed breast, the report said.

They were arrested after negotiating a price in exchange for a sex act, police said.

The man, George Gregory Buckner, was arrested on a charge of solicitation to commit prostitution.

