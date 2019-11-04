17-year-old arrested in Park Central Apartment shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 17-year-old suspect was arrested Sunday morning in connection with a shooting at an Orlando gym.

Orlando police say Bryan Morrison Jr. shot a 15-year-old boy at the Park Central Apartments Saturday night. Officers say a group of teenagers was playing basketball at the gym when Morrison shot the victim.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. As of Monday afternoon, the boy's condition had not changed, according to police.

Officers say the suspect and victim did know each other prior to the basketball game, there is no motive at this time.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.