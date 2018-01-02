17-year-old fatally shot in head, crashes car into Casselberry home, police say

CASSELBERRY, Fla. - A 17-year-old and his friend were sitting in a car Monday in a Casselberry park when he was fatally shot in the head, causing him to crash the car into a nearby home, according to police.

The victim's 16-year-old friend called 911 moments after the shooting and crash. The girl told dispatchers she was hiding in the car under a blanket and in fear for her life. Police said they responded to a call about a shooting at 8:12 p.m.

According to the girl's 911 call, the teens were sitting in the car at Lake Hodge Park when an unknown man came up to the car and shot the 17-year-old.

Casselberry police Chief Larry Krantz said investigators believe the teens were waiting at the park to meet some friends.

"My friend got shot, the car went off and he started driving," she said. "We're in the bushes now. He drove the car into the bushes."

The homeowner where the vehicle crashed on Osceola Trail also called 911 moments after the crash.

"Somebody just drove into my house," he said.

Police said when they arrived they found a blue four-door Kia had crashed into the front of the 900 Osceola Trail home, causing minor damage to the residence.

Casselberry police Cmdr. Michael Schaefer said authorities are not releasing the victim's name at this time because of his age. The police chief said the victim was known to the department, but would not say under what circumstances.

Investigators said they do not have any suspects identified but have a general description of their appearance and vehicle. Three black males in their teens or early 20s and one female were seen leaving the shooting scene in a dark-colored car.

Krantz said the shooter was weary a dark-colored sweater and a knit cap with a ball on top.

Police also do not know a motive for the shooting.

"This is a tremendous tragedy here. We have a 17-year-old male sitting in his car in a park and for unknown reasons he is murdered," Krantz said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).

