18-year-old bitten by shark in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - An 18-year-old man was bitten by a shark at New Smyrna Beach on Monday, according to beach patrol.

The teen from Indian Harbor Beach was surfing near a jetty around 1:30 p.m. Authorities say he was in waist-deep water when he was bit on the hand. There was only one strike.

The man refused to be taken to a hospital, and chose to seek medical attention himself.

This is the second reported shark attack in Volusia County since Saturday, when a 49-year-old was bitten on the leg while boogie boarding.

