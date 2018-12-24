19 things to look forward to at Disney World in 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. - You’ll want to set aside some — actually maybe a lot — of time in 2019 to visit Walt Disney World.

The theme park is going to have an “incredible” year. Mickey’s 90th birthday celebration will continue, there will be another resort opening and, of course, some new rides. Check out these 19 experiences coming to the mouse house in 2019, courtesy of News 6 partner Florida Today.

Happening at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

1. The Incredibleness starts off in Hollywood Studios where Pixar Place will transform into a city block from Municiberg, a city featured in the movie “The Incredibles.” The fun begins Jan. 18 in front of Toy Story Land.

2. There will be an Incredible party on the Municiberg block. The festivities will honor Mr. Incredible, Mrs. Incredible and Frozone — beloved characters from the Disney-Pixar "Incredibles" films.

3. Guests will have a chance to meet Edna Mode, the fictional (yet still famous) fashion designer known for creating superhero costumes. She’ll have a designated area on Pixar Place to show off some of her best creations.

4. The youngest Incredible also gets in on the fun at Hollywood Studios. There will be clues around Pixar Place to locate the mischievous Jack-Jack. Will you be able to find him?

5. Star Wars fanatics have been waiting for this one. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in fall 2019. It will feature Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. This ride will allow guests to pilot the Millennium Falcon, giving each passenger in the vehicle a different job to determine the outcome of the ride. The land also will include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance where guests can join a battle between the First Order and the Resistance – including a face-off with Kylo Ren.

6. Monsters, Inc. fans will be excited about this one. You’ll have a chance to meet Mike and Sulley. A door inside Walt Disney Presents will open to showcase the pair in a monster world.

7. Get ready for a new nighttime experience to celebrate Hollywood Studio’s 30th anniversary. Wonderful World of Animation will begin May 1. The show will use state-of-the-art technology and take guests on a journey through Disney animation over the past 90 years.

8. Lightning McQueen is bringing a new show to the park this spring. In Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy, the famous red car will teach guests about his experience on the track. Outside the academy, you’ll have a chance to meet and interact with McQueen and Cruz Ramirez.

Happening at Magic Kingdom

9. Mickey’s big birthday celebration (he turned 90 on Nov. 18) will continue in 2019. Mickey & Minnie’s Surprise Celebration will give guests a chance to meet the famous couple in their new birthday outfits.

10. Starting Jan. 18, there will be a whole new dance party with Mickey, Minnie and their friends. “Move It! Shake It! MousekeDance It! Street Party” will be in front of Cinderella’s Castle and include classic “Mickey Mouse Club” songs.

11. Rounding out the birthday festivities will be special Mickey-and Minnie-themed merchandise and food.

12. The barbershop quartette Dapper Dans will entertain guests on main Street, U.S.A. with songs honoring Mickey and Minnie.

Animal Kingdom

13. Can you believe it’s been 25 years since the release of “The Lion King?” Join Timon and Rafiki in the “Hakuna Matata Time Dance Party” to celebrate the anniversary of this legendary movie.

14. You’ll want to make sure your camera is charged and ready to go. There will be special 3-D photo opportunities re-creating scenes from the animated classic “The Lion King.”

Happening at Epcot

15. The Epcot International Festival of the Arts returns this year, running Jan. 18-Feb. 25. New this year is the expansion of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series. It will be seven days a week giving guests more opportunities to experience Disney musicals live on stage.

16. Later in the year, the park will host the beautiful Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival from March 6-June 3. Guests will be happy to know the Garden Rocks Concert Series also is expanding to seven days a week. There will be whopping 270 concerts over the 90-day event.

17. “Beauty and the Beast” fans, get ready to sing with Belle. Guests will be able to join Belle and her friends in a sing-along created by Don Hahn, producer of the animated and live-action “Beauty and the Beast” films.

Outside the parks

18. Pack your bags for the Mediterranean-inspired Disney’s Riviera Resort. The new resort, with an estimated 300-units, is scheduled to open in fall 2019. Located next to the Caribbean Beach Resort, it will be the 15th Disney Vacation Club property.

19. The much-anticipated Disney Skyliner also is expected to open in fall 2019. The suspended gondolas will connect Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot with Disney’s Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, Disney’s Riviera Resort, and Reflections, a deluxe, nature-inspired resort that will feature more than 900 hotel rooms.

