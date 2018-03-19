19-year-old DeLand man accused of sexually battering children

DeLAND, Fla. - A 19-year-old DeLand man is accused of repeatedly sexually battering two young girls, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 5- and 6-year-old victims gave consistent and detailed accounts of abuse at the hands of Orion Sullivan.

Sullivan was the subject of a sex crime investigation in 2014 when he was 16 years old, but he denied any wrongdoing and the case was suspended due to lack of evidence, according to a news release. The victim in that case was a 1-year-old girl, authorities said.

Sullivan was arrested Monday afternoon on two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old. He's being held without bail at the Volusia County Jail.

Deputies said anyone with information about any additional victims should call the department's child exploitation unit at 386-323-3574.

