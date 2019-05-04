2 children among 22 taken to hospitals after 737 skids into St. Johns River

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seventeen of the 22 people taken to hospitals in and around Jacksonville last night after a plane skidded into the St. Johns River have been released, according to officials.

Officials with Baptist Medical Center said five passengers were transported there, including two children. One of those children was admitted to Wolfson Children's Hosptial but is expected to be OK.

Four patients taken to Memorial Hospital were all treated and released before 4 a.m. Saturday.

Three patients who were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center have been treated and discharged.

Seven people taken to Orange Park Medical Center and Orange Park Medical Center West have been treated for minor injuries and released.

Three passengers were treated and released from UF Health in Jacksonville.

Officials at Naval Air Station Jacksonville said they still haven't been able to retrieve pets from the cargo hold of a plane that went off a runway and ended up in the St. Johns River.

A navy statement early Saturday said safety issues have prevented rescuers from retrieving the animals on board the chartered Boeing 737, which carried 143 people Friday night from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The statement said, "Our hearts and prayers go out to those pet owners."

The plane remains stuck in shallow water.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have been dispatched to determine what happened.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.