PALM COAST, Fla. - Two construction workers were killed Monday in an industrial accident in Flagler County, sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred on Sebastian Court near Palm Coast.

"An industrial accident has resulted in two fatalities of members of a construction crew," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook. "This call is still active."

Details about the accident have not been released.

