2 dead in Marion County home invasion

SUMMERFIELD, Fla. - Two intruders were killed Wednesday night in an apparent shootout during a Marion County home invasion, deputies said.

The home invasion happened around 8:20 p.m. at a home in 14900 block of Southeast 32nd Court Road in Summerfield.

Deputies said when investigators arrived to the scene they found one of the intruders dead. Another intruder and the homeowner were found suffering from gunshot wounds, according to deputies. The second intruder later died, according to officials.

The homeowner's condition is not known.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office said deputies detained two others in connection to the home invasion.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

