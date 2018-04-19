Gunman fatally shot 2 Gilchrist County deputies through window, sheriff says

TRENTON, Fla. - A gunman killed two Gilchrist County deputies at a restaurant on Thursday in an unprovoked attack, the Gilchrist County sheriff said.

The shooting happened at the intersection of State Road 26 and East Wade Street at the Ace China Restaurant in Trenton, Florida, officials said.

A statement posted to the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page on behalf of the sheriff said the two deputies were shot and killed at 3 p.m. in the Ace China restaurant in Trenton.



The gunman walked up to the restaurant and shot both deputies through the window. Deputies responding to the scene found the gunman dead outside the business, Sheriff Bobby Schultz said.



Schultz said there is no motive or indication as to why the gunman killed the deputies. The sheriff is notifying his deputies families and will hold a news conference at 7 p.m.



Deputies from Levy County, Alachua, FDLE and the state attorney’s office have also responded to Trenton to assist with the investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with the Sheriff’s Office said the department had "suffered a terrible tragedy" on Twitter.

“Please avoid the area of SR 26 from the red light to the area of Subway,” a tweet from the Sheriff’s Office Twitter account read.

Trenton is about two and a half hours northwest of Orlando and 35 miles west of Gainesville.

Gov. Rick Scott’s schedule was updated Thursday afternoon to include a call with Schultz at 4:35 p.m. and with FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen at 5:05 p.m.

Statements of condolences for the Sheriff's Office and the deputies families started pouring in after the news broke.

"We here at the Orange County Sheriff's Office are deeply saddened by the loss of the two Gilchrist County deputies killed in what appears to be a senseless act of violence in Trenton," Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said.

