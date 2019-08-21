2 injured when plane crashes in Osceola field

A plane crashes down in a field in Osceola County Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. (Image: Sky 6)

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - Authorities are responding to a plane crash in Osceola County that sent a man and woman to the hospital.

Sky 6 flew over the scene of the plane that crashed Wednesday afternoon at the end of Kissimmee Park Road in St. Cloud, just east of a lake.

Osceola County fire officials said they responded to the crash around 1:45 p.m. and found the man and woman inside the small plane. The woman was trapped, while the man was able to get out quickly, officials said.

Both victims were flown to Osceola Regional Medical Center as trauma alerts, fire officials said.

Aerial views showed the small plane -- identified by Federal Aviation Administration officials as a Velocity XL-RG-5 -- belly-up in a grassy area with debris scattered around it.

After the initial rescue, fire officials said crews were working to control a fuel leak at the scene to prevent it from spreading.

Details on what led up to the crash were not immediately available. The FAA will investigate.

