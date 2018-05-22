2 men sought in armed robbery of Family Dollar in Sorrento

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men are sought in the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in Sorrento on Monday evening, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said.
The robbery took place about 7:10 p.m., when two men wearing dark-colored clothing entered the store and one of them displayed a weapon, deputies said.
The men took off quickly and no one was hurt.
More information will be provided as it becomes available, deputies said.
