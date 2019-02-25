2 more possible arson fires reported in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two more arson investigations are underway in Lake County, bringing the total number of suspicious fires in the area recently to nine.

Lake County Fire Rescue officials said they responded to an abandoned mobile home on State Road 19 in Umatilla at about 4 p.m. Monday to find the home fully involved. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

Shortly thereafter, at 4:26 p.m., a dumpster fire was reported at a Save-A-Lot on Central Avenue in Umatilla, authorities said.

No one was injured in either of the fires on Monday.

Details on both incidents have been forwarded to the county's newly developed arson task force and the State Fire Marshal's office.

Multiple fires have been reported in the Umatilla area since Feb. 17. The fires have affected homes, businesses and vehicle's, including two that belonged to a deputy.

On Friday, authorities released videos of a man wanted in connection with the fires. One video showed him sparking a lighter or match inside a Sunoco and another showed him lurking around a restaurant that later caught fire.

The Lake County fire chief is asking anyone with information about the fires to call 877-NO-ARSON.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.