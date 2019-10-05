2 people charged in connection with home burglary, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. - Two people have been charged in connection with a burglary at a home, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Officers responded just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a 911 call about a burglary in progress at a home on Bob Thomas Circle.

The caller witnessed two people breaking into the home. Police said the two had entered through a window they broke on the side of the house.

An officer saw two males climb out of the side window and run west on Bob Thomas Circle, police said.

Officers established a perimeter. Police said a K-9 handler and his K-9 officer tracked the subjects to the backyard of another home on Bob Thomas Circle.

A gold bracelet belonging to the victim was found on one of the suspected burglars at the time of his arrest, police said.

Both suspected burglars surrendered without incident and were charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, larceny and criminal mischief.

