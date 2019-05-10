2 people dead in fiery Lake County crash involving semi, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people died Friday as a result of a fiery crash involving a semitruck and multiple vehicles in Lake County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 1:35 p.m. on U.S. 27 and Lake Louisa Road.

Troopers said the semitruck involved overturned and a car caught on fire. Two people died at the scene of the crash and an unknown number of people were injured.

As of 2:30 p.m., the northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 27 were closed. Drivers are asked to use an alternate route for the next several hours.

