2 people in hospital after shooting in Mims, deputies say

MIMS, Fla. - Two people are in a hospital after a shooting incident in Mims, according to the Titusville Police Department.

The shooting took place in the area of Main Street in Mims, according to authorities.

Neighbors on Main Street near Harry T. Moore Avenue stood behind the crime scene tape as deputies from the Brevard County Sheriff's Department worked to find out how two men were shot.

"I knew when I heard them shots something wasn't right," said Wilfred Mitchell, who lives nearby.

Many neighbors head gunshots outside of a home.

"I heard two gunshots," Mitchell said. "That's all I heard."

As neighbors pressed for answers, the Brevard County Crime Scene Unit arrived to assist with the investigation.

Deputies said one man was taken to the hospital, while a second person showed up there for treatment.

Depuites haven't released the names of the victims or a motive of the shooter.

