2 people killed in 4-vehicle crash in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said two people are dead after a four-vehicle crash in Seminole County Friday night.

Investigators said a Shane French, 30, of Winter Springs was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 17-92 in a 1999 Honda.

Three other cars were heading northbound on U.S. Highway 17-92.

FHP said for an unknown reason French traveled into the northbound lanes and hit two of the cars heading north.

A fourth car hit the back of one of the cars heading north. The crash is under investigation.

French was pronounced dead. A 57-year-old Winter Haven man driving a 2014 Toyota also died in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.