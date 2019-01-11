2 people shot during drug deal, Apopka police say

APOKA, Fla. - Two people were shot while trying to buy drugs Thursday night, according to the Apopka Police Department.

Both victims, who are from Leesburg, drove themselves to Orlando Regional Medical Center after the shooting occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Their injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

They said that an unknown male shot them as they were buying drugs in Apopka.

Police said the victims are not cooperating and could not identify the shooting location or a suspect. They have declined to prosecute and so far, no shooting scene has been located.

One of the victims had an active warrant out of Okaloosa County on a felony failure to appear for a drug charge and was arrested once he was released from the hospital.

