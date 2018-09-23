2 pulled from wreckage after small plane crashes in Volusia County, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were pulled from a plane after it crashed in Volusia County Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Volusia County Sheriff’s Office officials said the small plane landed upside down in DeLeon Springs.

People who witnessed the crash pulled the pilot and a passenger from the plane, deputies said, adding that both were conscious and breathing.

No other details were immediately released.

