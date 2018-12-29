2 vehicles run over driver ejected from SUV in fatal Marion County crash

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A man has died after he was ejected from his SUV and then run over by two other vehicles, according to officials from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just after midnight Saturday on U.S. 441 in Marion County.

According to the crash report, 31-year-old Taylor Bijolle was driving a 1999 GMC Jimmy east on Southeast 132nd State Road. The report states that when Bijolle attempted to turn right onto U.S. 441, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed, causing him to be ejected into the road.

Troopers said Bijolle was ejected into the outside travel lane, where he was run over by two vehicles traveling north. It's unclear if the drivers of those vehicles stayed at the scene.

Bijolle was transported to Ocala Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the crash is under investigation.

