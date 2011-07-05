Official: Casey Anthony Prosecutor To Retire

In his rebuttal argument of the Casey Anthony trial, prosecutor Jeff Ashton discounts the defense's argument that Caylee's death was an accident.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials told Local 6 News on Tuesday that prosecutor Jeff Ashton, who represented the state in its case versus Casey Anthony, is retiring.

Ashton was a prosecutor in the Casey Anthony murder trial.

Anthony, 25, was found not guilty of all felony charges against her, hours before the news of Ashton's retirement.

Spokeswoman Danielle Tavernier said Ashton was already planning to retire, but she was made aware of it on Tuesday. Ashton had already discussed his retirement with State Attorney Lawson Lamar.

It is not known when the retirement is effective.

