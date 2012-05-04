Rob Lowe to play Jeff Ashton in Casey Anthony movie

In his rebuttal argument of the Casey Anthony trial, prosecutor Jeff Ashton discounts the defense's argument that Caylee's death was an accident.

The Casey Anthony trial is being made into a Lifetime movie and the actor who will play prosecutor Jeff Ashton has revealed himself.

Actor Rob Lowe tweeted "Happy to follow up on the success of "Untouchable" with "Imperfect Justice" Playing the first prosecutor to use DNA to get a conviction..."

Lowe also tweeted his thoughts about the movie, saying "Superior conviction record for Ashton, then Casey Anthony. What went wrong?"

The movie will be named after Ashton's book "Imperfect Justice"

Anthony was acquitted last year of murder in the death of her daughter, Caylee, whose remains were found in 2008. She is currently serving probation on check fraud charges at an undisclosed location.