2016 election ballot thief charged with voter fraud, Altamonte Springs police say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Altamonte Springs police have arrested a 36-year-old man on charges of voter fraud after they said he stole ballots from voters' mailboxes during the 2016 election and turned them in with forged signatures.

Before the November 2016 election, several residents reported that their mail-in ballots were stolen, forged and turned in to the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections office, according to a news release from the Altamonte Springs Police Department.

Five possibly fraudulent ballots were collected by the elections office and police analyzed them for physical evidence, police said.

Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Michael Ertel said the signatures on the outside of the mail-in ballots did not match the signatures the elections office had for the registered voters.

"After discovery of this issue, the affected voters were allowed to cast provisional ballots, which were counted," Ertel said.

Bret Warren's DNA and fingerprints were found on the forged ballots, police said.

Altamonte Springs police detectives arrested Warren Tuesday on a warrant for voter fraud and other charges.

According to Seminole County Jail records, Warren is held on a $3,000 bond for the voter fraud charge. He is also charged with possession of oxycodone.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.