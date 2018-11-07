72ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

72ºF

News

2018 midterm elections by the numbers: Record-breaking early turnout, fundraising

Donovan Myrie, Investigative/Special Projects Producer

Tags: Elections, News, Politics, Local

ORLANDO, Fla. – The 2018 midterm elections are record-breaking in terms of the number of new voters registered, early-voting turnout, campaign money spent and -- depending on the outcome -- the balance of power in the state and across the nation.

Orange County saw record early voting turnout and on the eve of Election Day, more than 5 million ballots had already been cast.

Here’s a breakdown of the 2018 midterm elections by the numbers:

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: