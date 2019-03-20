5 ways to prevent drownings, including tip ‘no one ever thinks of’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida consistently leads the nation in drowning deaths among children ages 1 to 4, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said as part of a video the department posted on its Facebook page Monday.
Officials want that to change. They posted the video clip following three recent drownings or scares in Central Florida involving children and water.
Here are some tips for drowning prevention.
- Know CPR.
- If you have a pool, keep a phone nearby.
- Make sure your pool, along with any windows or dog doors at your house, are secure.
- If you have a retention pond, put a fence up.
- Check to ensure your drains are compliant.
"That's something no one ever thinks of," the expert in the video said.
Please, please take a moment to look at this video. From homes to hotels, there are swimming pools everywhere in Central Florida. This weekend, tragedy struck. A five-year-old girl died after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool. A seven-year-old boy remains in the hospital after a near-drowning. Both appear to be accidents, but this will affect two families forever. Here are some tips to make pool safety your top priority. SafeKids Children's Safety Village of Central Florida American Red Cross of Central FloridaPosted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Monday, July 2, 2018