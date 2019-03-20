5 ways to prevent drownings, including tip ‘no one ever thinks of’

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida consistently leads the nation in drowning deaths among children ages 1 to 4, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said as part of a video the department posted on its Facebook page Monday.

Officials want that to change. They posted the video clip following three recent drownings or scares in Central Florida involving children and water.

Here are some tips for drowning prevention.

Know CPR.

If you have a pool, keep a phone nearby.

Make sure your pool, along with any windows or dog doors at your house, are secure.

If you have a retention pond, put a fence up.

Check to ensure your drains are compliant.

"That's something no one ever thinks of," the expert in the video said.