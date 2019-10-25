ORLANDO, Fla. – A woman was found dead Friday morning after Orlando firefighters responded to a house fire downtown.

Crews responded to the blaze in the 800 block of West Livingston Street at 10:23 a.m. after a 911 caller reported the fire.

Orlando Fire Department District Chief Walter Lewis said firefighters found the victim in the back bedroom of the home.

"You'll see the charred remains of what was a bedroom and unfortunately the fire victim was there," Lewis said. "It was not a circumstance where they could survive."

Orlando Police said 18-year-old Ariel Edith Mezher of Grand Rapids, Michigan was killed in the fire.

Neighbors said they could see the fire melting blinds on the windows.

"Fire burns at a very high rate and some of the old structures that we have in this territory burn at that high rate. They burn very fast and furious," Lewis said.

Lewis said 24 firefighters and four engines worked the fire.

Neighbors told News 6 the house was abandoned. Lewis said when crews arrived, they didn't know if anyone was in the home but operated as though there could be someone inside.

"That's why we go in full gear with the hoses to be able to get them out quickly," Lewis said.

Arson investigators and homicide detectives with Orlando Police are investigating the fire. Lewis said it is too early in their investigation to determine how the fire started.

"We always want to assume suspicion until we can rule out otherwise. This way anybody that could have suffered from this will be given their chance to find the true answers," he said.

Velma Bell lives nearby. She said she was upset to learn about the fatal fire.

"It's sad the way it happened like that," Bell said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.