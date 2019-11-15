Kayaker could be missing in Lake Jesup, deputies say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a possible missing kayaker in Lake Jesup after an empty kayak was found floating in the lake on Friday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said around 7:30 a.m. a fisherman found the kayak floating in the water near Lake Jesup Park on the northwest side of the lake.

Investigators said the fisherman saw an oar floating in the water nearby.

The photo is not the actual kayak. The photo is of the same brand of kayak. (Seminole County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives said they have reason to suspect the kayak had been occupied at some point.

The Sheriff’s Office has been checking parks and boat ramps in the area as they look for more clues.

Deputies said anyone who may know of someone who expressed an intention to go kayaking or fishing and has not been heard from since Friday morning or earlier in the week should call investigators at 407-665-6537.

The photo of kayak featured in story is not the actual kayak, it is the same brand of the kayak.