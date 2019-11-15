Orlando barbers to donate Thanksgiving meals to families

ORLANDO, Fla. – A group of barbers in Orlando are coming together to give away dozens of turkeys to families this holiday season.

For the third year, barbers from BarberStars Kutz on Edgewater Drive are working to make sure families across Central Florida have a bigger reason to smile this Thanksgiving.

“I feel blessed to be able to help. I like working in the community that has blessed me as a business owner, and to be able to return the blessing is a great feeling,” barber Chris Jackson said.

Jackson told News 6 giving back means so much.

“Giving back helps to give us a feeling of happiness as well as a greater purpose in life,” Jackson said.

On Nov. 24, Jackson and other barbers from his shop will give away more than 50 turkeys to deserving families. They’re working to feed families and to help ensure that no one goes without a meal on a day that so many people celebrate the many reasons they’re thankful.

The giveaway will be held at The Junction at 2141 West Colonial Dr. in Orlando.

“In the words of Nelson Mandela, in Africa there is a concept known as ‘ubuntu’ - the profound sense that we are human only through the humanity of others; that if we are to accomplish anything in this world, it will in equal measure be due to the work and achievement of others," Jackson said.

If you’d like to help donate to the cause or learn more about the event, click here.