Winter Park church music draws noise complaints

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said they've received 222 noise complaints since December of 2018 for noise coming from Action Church.

Neighbors who live near the church said the music is too loud, especially the bass.

Action Church said they've lowered the volume.

Residents tell News 6, not only is the music loud, but they can hear it at different hours of the day, including very late at night.

The lead pastor of Action Church said there isn't music played past 10 p.m.

Bob Shellmyer lives just on the other side of the fence behind the church.

He's on the Homeowner Association board for Eden Point and said they've had meetings with the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and Action Church.

Shellmyer said they are still dealing with a volume issue.

"We are sensitive to our residents' concerns. Deputies and members of our leadership team will continue to work with residents in the community along with leaders from Action Church. We endeavor to achieve a solution that is amicable and sustainable for all parties involved and will evaluate the best options as we move forward. As such, we are working with Seminole County Government to evaluate the existing noise ordinance and draft new county ordinance as directed at the Board of County Commissioner's meeting on Tuesday," The Seminole County Sheriff's Office said.

The Seminole County attorney has confirmed that the county has started the process to amend or adopt a new noise ordinance with the help of a sound expert.

Action Church tells News 6 they want to be great neighbors and neighbors say they just want the volume, especially the bass, lowered.