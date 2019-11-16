Amber alert canceled after Fort Lauderdale kids found safe
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has canceled an amber alert for 1-year-old Devante McLendon Jr. and Lei’Loni McLendon from Fort Lauderdale.
The children were found after having last been seen in the area of the 1300 block of Northwest 5th Avenue in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.
Authorities said the children are safe.
