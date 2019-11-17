2-year-old Daytona Beach girl shot in leg, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Police are investigating what led up to the shooting of a 2-year-old girl Sunday morning inside an apartment.

The mother of the child who was shot will be charged with child neglect and will soon be taken to Volusia County Jail, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The boyfriend of the mother will also be charged for giving a false name to law enforcement and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Emergency responders were called to the unit at 10:50 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Officers arrived to the 500 block of Jean Streat and found a 2-year-old girl shot in the leg. Authorities say the child’s injury is non-life threatening.

Police said the bullet was fired from inside the apartment. They do not believe this is a random act.

The child was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center and is expected to be transferred to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando for further treatment.

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com for more details.