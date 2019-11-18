2 dead in motorcycle crash in DeLand
Police: Motorcyclists crashed into SUV
DELAND, Fla. – Two people are dead after a motorcycle crashes into an SUV in DeLand.
The motorcyclist crashed into the vehicle around 1:50 p.m. Saturday on the 700 block of Spring Garden Avenue, according to a DeLand Police Department release.
Officers say a man was traveling north on his motorcycle when he hit the passenger side of the SUV. An elderly woman was driving the SUV, trying to turn left into a Dollar Store parking lot, according to police.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman died from her injuries Sunday.
