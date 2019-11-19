Crime bureau releases list of most stolen vehicles in 2018

The National Insurance Crime Bureau released a list of the most stolen vehicles in the United States for 2018.

More than 748,000 vehicles were stolen last year, according to NICB.

NICB officials said this is a three percent decrease from 2017.

The 2000 Honda Civic was the most stolen vehicle in 2018.

The GMC Pickup was the most stolen 2018 model, click this link for a full list.

Investigators are reminding people to not leave the keys in the ignition.

They are also reminding drivers to lock the doors and close the windows.

NICP Chief Operating Officer Jim Schweitzer said drivers have to be extra careful during holiday shopping.

“Our message is to pay attention, be aware when you get out of your car. How you’re leaving your car, that you’re locking it, that you have the fob and that you are aware of your surroundings,” Schweitzer said.

Schweitzer said thieves may be interested in the presents in your car or the actual vehicle.

“You have to be aware of the fact, that people may be watching you as you move to the parking lot after shopping all day," he said.

Officials advise parking the car in a well-lit area.