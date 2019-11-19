Florida man threatens people with machete over $50, police say

MASCOTTE, Fla. – A 39-year-old man is behind bars after threatening four people Tuesday with a machete over missing money, police say.

Mascotte Police Department officers said the incident happened on South Carol Avenue and West Myers Boulevard. Officers say when they got to the area they heard screaming and yelling coming from a home.

Upon arrival, they were able to speak to four people who said they were hanging in a shed when David Robinson got hostile over missing money. The victims told officers he said quote, “which one of you took my $50?” while arming himself with a machete, according to the arrest affidavit.

Robinson stood in the entrance of his shed and told the group no one would be leaving unless he got his money back while waving the machete in a threatening manner, according to police.

One of the people in the shed called 911 on her cell phone. Dispatch told police they heard Robinson in the background of the call threatening to break the victim’s neck and cut their throat, as stated in the arrest affidavit.

When Robinson found out the group had called for law enforcement, he threw the machete behind a metal cabinet and left the shed, according to a witness statement. Police say they found the machete exactly where the victim said it would be.

Robinson is now being held in the Lake County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, false imprisonment, obstructing/resisting without violence.

Police did not mention what happened to Robinson’s $50.