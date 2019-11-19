‘I want to murder:’ Student accused of making threat at Crooms Academy

SANFORD, Fla. – A boy typed up a document detailing his desire to commit a school shooting at Crooms Academy of Information Technology after his peers laughed at him when his phone rang during class, according to the Sanford Police Department.

Police said two students reported seeing the document on a classmate’s laptop Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said the 15-year-old boy was in Spanish class when he started typing on the document after his phone rung, records show.

A boy used his cellphone to take a picture of the document, which he then gave to authorities, police said.

“Someone shoot this place up, please," the document read, according to the report.

Police said the document included plans about committing a school shooting.

“I want to murder every single (expletive) sack of (expletive) inside this school. There is about no valuable life anywhere to be found in this place. However, I would plan this out. First thing would be to acquire an automatic weapon and shotgun. This country sucks (expletive) so I’d probably be able to get them fairly easily so long as I have the funds,” the teen wrote, according to the affidavit.

The boy said he would “have the police department drugged” then go throughout the school “in an orderly fashion," records show.

Police said the boy’s laptop was searched but they did not find the document.

The teen was arrested on a charge of written threat to kill or injure.

He was taken to a juvenile assessment facility, where he said that he hated the school and America, records show.