57ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

57ºF

News

Medical marijuana policy for Lake County schools unanimously approved

Caregiver would need to administer treatment

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Medical marijuana, Lake County, Health
Photo: Pixabay

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County school board members on Monday unanimously approved a policy that regulates how medical marijuana is administered on campus.

According to the new proposal, students who are on the state's medical marijuana registry and have a qualified patient identification card will be permitted to receive treatment at a designated location on school property as long as an authorized caregiver administers it.

The school cannot store the product and employees cannot supervise the treatment process. Medical marijuana cannot be given on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event.

The policy was developed earlier this year after the Florida Department of Education sent a memo to school districts reminding administrators that they needed to have a medical marijuana plan in place.

The proposal was tentatively approved in October then received a final vote on Monday.

Click here to read the proposal in its entirety.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Adrienne Cutway

Adrienne Cutway joined News 6's digital team in October 2016 to cover breaking news, crime and community interest stories. She graduated from the University of Central Florida and began her journalism career at the Orlando Sentinel.

emailtwitter

Note to users: Comments on ClickOrlando.com are migrating over to our new website. All comments before 11/12/19 at 12 p.m. will be temporarily blank until the migration is complete. All past conversations will be restored. New comments can be posted now. Questions? Contact webstaff@wkmg.com.