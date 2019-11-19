Medical marijuana policy for Lake County schools unanimously approved

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County school board members on Monday unanimously approved a policy that regulates how medical marijuana is administered on campus.

According to the new proposal, students who are on the state's medical marijuana registry and have a qualified patient identification card will be permitted to receive treatment at a designated location on school property as long as an authorized caregiver administers it.

The school cannot store the product and employees cannot supervise the treatment process. Medical marijuana cannot be given on a school bus or at a school-sponsored event.

The policy was developed earlier this year after the Florida Department of Education sent a memo to school districts reminding administrators that they needed to have a medical marijuana plan in place.

The proposal was tentatively approved in October then received a final vote on Monday.

Click here to read the proposal in its entirety.