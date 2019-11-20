4th person linked to murdered mom booked into Osceola County jail

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The fourth person linked to the murder of an Osceola County mom was booked into the Osceola County jail.

Nicole Montalvo’s brother-in-law Nicholas Rivera was arrested in early November in Georgia.

He is facing 8 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said he is a person of interest in the investigation of Montalvo’s murder.

Montalvo’s estranged husband and his father are facing murder charges.

The victim’s mother in law is accused of tampering with evidence.