4th person linked to murdered mom booked into Osceola County jail
Nicholas Rivera is facing eight counts of possession of child pornography
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The fourth person linked to the murder of an Osceola County mom was booked into the Osceola County jail.
Nicole Montalvo’s brother-in-law Nicholas Rivera was arrested in early November in Georgia.
He is facing 8 counts of possession of child pornography, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said he is a person of interest in the investigation of Montalvo’s murder.
Montalvo’s estranged husband and his father are facing murder charges.
The victim’s mother in law is accused of tampering with evidence.
