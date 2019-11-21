Great American Smokeout: Floridians encouraged to quit tobacco

On Thursday, the American Cancer Society launched its 44th edition of the Great American Smokeout.

The Florida Department of Health wants Floridian smokers to get results by using Tobacco Free Florida’s free tools and services in order to quit tobacco.

Tobacco Free Florida is a program that aims to educate Floridians on the dangers of smoking and offers resources to be and stay tobacco-free.

“The best thing to do is make a plan. A lot of times people will quit cold turkey and they think that’s the best way to do it but without a plan you often end up not succeeding,” according to Mary Moullins with the Florida Department of Health.

Moullins explains smokers can start the process by going to counseling, taking prescribed medications or trying nicotine replacement therapy. But the problem isn’t just cigarette smoking, it’s also vaping.

“Most of the vaping products will contain nicotine so that’s something we need to think about," Moullins said. "Out of all the addictive properties, cigarettes are in the nicotine so we want to remember these products are still addictive and will cause people to have a long term potential problem.”

Local school leaders in Central Florida say vaping inside schools has become an epidemic and are doing everything they can to put a stop to it.

"We are seeing an absolutely catastrophic rise in the number of youth that are using these products. Recent numbers show about 25% of Florida high schools are using these electronic nicotine delivery systems and that's a real concern for us," Moullins said.

The Quit Your Way program offers free services and a support system that includes text messaging, a quit guide and helpful emails.

Free nicotine replacement therapy -- such as nicotine patches, gun or lozenges are available to tobacco users who are 18 or older, if medically-approved.

For more information about Tobacco Free Florida’s Quit Your Way Program, click here.