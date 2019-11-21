74ºF

News

News 6 staff visit Central Florida schools for Teach-In Day

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Central Florida schools hosted a Teach-In Day Thursday to bring members of the community into schools to help inspire a future generation of professionals.

To help schools celebrate American Education Week, News 6 staff members played a huge role in the teach-in events.

Anchors, reporters, photographers and more members of the News 6 team went into classrooms to tell students what it is like to work in the TV broadcast and journalism industry.

Some students even got to look inside a TV news truck.

Even though it was just an hour out of their day, News 6 hopes each student walked away learning something new while having a little fun.

Kirstin O’Connor, anchor, at Princeton Elementary with 2nd grade

Matt Austin, anchor

Jerry Askin, reporter, at Forsyth Woods Elementary

Erik Sandoval, reporter, at Waterford Elementary

Correy Murray, photographer, at Dream Lake Elementary

Jeff Segers, photographer, at Waterford Elementary

See all photos from the day in the gallery below.

