Video: Tim Tebow shares heartfelt goodbye with dog Bronco

Saying farewell to a pet is never easy. Even a person with the toughest exterior can’t contain their emotions when they're forced to say goodbye. Even a star football player sheds some tears for his faithful companion.

During his career, Tim Tebow has taken some pretty big hits, but none more powerful than when he lost his furry friend.

Tebow took to Twitter Wednesday to share his thoughts about the loss of his dog, Bronco.

"One of the toughest goodbyes," Tebow tweeted. "Wanted to make a special tribute to the sweetest boy ever - thank you for all the joy you brought and all the memories."

Bronco was a Rhodesian Ridgeback that was about 10-years-old, PEOPLE reported.

The breed is good at heart and wants only to be with its owners during its life.

Tebow also took time to thank others who also cared for Bronco in his Tweet.

“Aunt Patty, thank you for loving him and thank you to all the other people...for sharing so much love with Bronco,” Tebow tweeted.

The football legend recorded an emotional video of him laying on the floor with Bronco during the canines final hours.

In the video, Tebow is overcome with emotion as he says goodbye to his four-legged friend that has been by his side since the beginning.

"If you had the pleasure of meeting Bronco, one of the best dogs ever, I would love to hear your story,” Tebow added.

Tebow was a star football player at the University of Florida. Tebow has won a Heisman Trophy. He was drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2010 and joined the New York Jets in 2012.