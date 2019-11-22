MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found a gun in a student’s car on the campus of Belleview High School.

Deputies said the 16-year-old was charged with possession of a weapon within 1,000 feet of school property.

Investigators said two school resource deputies found the student after receiving a tip from a school administrator.

The Sheriff’s Office said the teenager told investigators a gun was in his car.

Deputies found the gun in his car, according to a news release from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe this is an isolated incident.

“The Marion County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind everyone if you see something, say something. As a measure of precaution, there is an increase of law enforcement presence on Belleview High School campus,” The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.