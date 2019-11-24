Missing 84-year-old man found, deputies say
David Walsh was missing since Saturday
MARION COUNTY – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said an 84-year-old man that went missing Saturday afternoon has been found.
Deputies were searching for David Walsh, who was last seen on surveillance video at a Publix in Lake Placid on Saturday before being located Sunday.
Walsh, who was wearing a blue polo shirt, blue-green dress pants and white tennis shoes, suffers from dementia.
