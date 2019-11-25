SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was naked from the waist down when he broke into an elementary school, spreading feces in the process, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a school resource officer at Bear Lake Elementary School noticed signs of a break-in on Aug. 26.

Surveillance video showed a man, later identified as 25-year-old Christian Dominic Shay, jumping a fence on the property around 2:10 a.m., the report said.

Deputies said they found cake frosting on drawers, desks and chairs in a classroom. There were frosting footprints across the floor as well, records show.

The opened cake container was found in the classroom’s trash can along with a child’s sweatshirt that was covered in frosting and feces, according to the affidavit.

Hand prints and foot prints of fecal matter were found at the window ledge in the classroom where Shay broke in, authorities said.

A stapler was found placed in a toilet and a TV remote that was covered in feces and frosting was located in the bathroom as well, according to the report.

Deputies said a laptop worth $559 was found in a trash can outside of the school and soiled men’s underwear was found hanging from a building.

Shay was on the campus until about 4:30 a.m., records show.

During the investigation, deputies said employees at the school recognized Shay as being involved in previous incidents.

Shay was located Friday at his home in Apopka. He told deputies that he was the man in the surveillance video and he believes he committed the crime because he smoked a marijuana blunt that had been laced with an unknown substance, according to the report.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, property damage, petty theft and indecent exposure.