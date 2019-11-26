ORLANDO,Fla. – A University of Central Florida sorority has been placed on organizational suspension amid a hazing allegation, according to a university spokesman.

The University said Pi Beta Phi will have a hearing to review the allegations at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5.

The allegations include hazing and alcohol-related misconduct, according to the University.

The Office of Student Conduct said the incident regarding the allegations happened at the Pi Beta Phi sorority house on Nov. 15.

Pi Beta Phi is not allowed to participate in various school events while on organization suspension.