Drug bust nabs three suspects in Deleon Springs
Suspects facing drug charges
DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested three people Tuesday in its attempt to remove illegal drug activity across the county.
Deputies issued a narcotics search warrant in Deleon Springs at a home on the 5000 block of West Avenue.
Detectives said they found 156g of suspected methamphetamine oil, 3g of methamphetamine, 11 hydromorphone prescription pills, 10 Xanax tables, a rifle and ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.
Deputies arrested Ashley Phillips, Rory Gamberg and Garrett Puckett as a result of the search.
Phillips is facing a string of drug charges and has since been released from the Volusia County Jail.
Gamberg is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation by possession drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Volusia County Jail on $10,223 bond.
Puckett is accused of violating probation. He’s being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond.
