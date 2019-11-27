DELEON SPRINGS, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said they’ve arrested three people Tuesday in its attempt to remove illegal drug activity across the county.

Deputies issued a narcotics search warrant in Deleon Springs at a home on the 5000 block of West Avenue.

Detectives said they found 156g of suspected methamphetamine oil, 3g of methamphetamine, 11 hydromorphone prescription pills, 10 Xanax tables, a rifle and ammunition and other drug paraphernalia.

Deputies arrested Ashley Phillips, Rory Gamberg and Garrett Puckett as a result of the search.

Phillips is facing a string of drug charges and has since been released from the Volusia County Jail.

Gamberg is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and violation of probation by possession drug paraphernalia. He’s being held in the Volusia County Jail on $10,223 bond.

Puckett is accused of violating probation. He’s being held in the Volusia County Jail without bond.