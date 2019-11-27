DAVENPORT, Fla. – There are two new vacation-themed homes in Central Florida that will make you want to rock out or feel like you’re staying at the White House.

The owner of the homes dedicated the themes to music and the United States.

The 14 bedroom and 14 bathroom homes are located in Davenport. One is called America the Beautiful where one of the master bedrooms is designed with a presidential theme. In the living room, a presidential podium was set up with Air Force one painted on the back wall. There’s also a room that represents sin city, the city of angels Hollywood, Florida’s space coast and New York’s famous Broadway, iconic U.S. locations.

The owner, Emmanual Mohamed, is an immigrant from West Africa and said he drew inspiration for the theme just from his time in the country.

“The fact that we are one; neighbors helping neighbors and people helping people I think is pretty remarkable,” Mohamed said. “It’s a land of opportunity.”

The second themed home is called Music City.

“We customized the carpet to go with the theme of the house," Mohamed said. “We have over 3.5 million LED lights throughout the house and each one as it blinks it gives you the sound of music.”

Its a one-of-a-kind creation said Impact Lighting, the company in charge of the installation.

“All the special effect lighting, we actually put lights into the pictures, there’s a guitar with moving strings,” Paul Koren, of Impact Lightning said. “We started using a material that’s not being used all the time and different controls, almost made brand new product just for this house.”

Music City represents almost every genre of music like jazz, classical, funk, disco and reggae. The creator also included bowling alleys for both vacation homes and an arcade room with more than 8,000 classic video games.

“They’re so amazing, they’re so exciting," Laurie Tarver, vice president of sales and marketing for Park Square homes said. “He has a long waiting list of people that want to do short term rentals here; they want to come they want to enjoy the magic that Orlando is known for.”

Between Orange and Osceola counties, there are more than 22,000 vacation homes available for rent and more and more are custom designed with unique themes.

Prices vary, depending on the time of year. During Christmas, it cost about $2,500 a night and a minimum stay of seven nights is required.

Each home sleeps up to 40 people.

To see how you can rent these homes, search for them here.