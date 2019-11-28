OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers are at the scene of a fatal crash in the area of U.S. 192 and Old Melbourne Highway.

FHP said the two-vehicle crash happened around 7:40 p.m.

Investigators said two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

One person was airlifted to the hospital, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

U.S. 192 is shut down in both directions at the moment.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.