ORLANDO, Fla. – A Florida man has been arrested for the second time this month for trying to take a loaded gun through a TSA checkpoint.

TSA officials said the unidentified man was arrested at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Thursday after he was caught at a checkpoint with a loaded gun in his luggage.

TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein tweeted a picture of the gun and bullets. She said the same man was caught 21 days ago with a different loaded gun at another airport in upstate New York.

In both incidents, officials said the man claimed he didn’t know he had a loaded gun with him.