ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orange County teen is being called a hero after he said he pushed his little brother out of the path of an oncoming vehicle while they were crossing the street.

Daemyn Burrell, 15, and his younger brother Darryn, 4, were hit by a car at Powers Drive and Clarcona-Ocoee Road Wednesday afternoon.

Burrell said they were baking for the holiday when they realized they needed to go to the store to buy a missing ingredient.

The pair walked to a nearby store about a mile from their home. Burrell said they were in the crosswalk to cross Powers Drive when the pedestrian sign was lit when a car made a left turn right into their path.

Burrell said he saw the driver coming toward them.

“I saw her right before she hit me. In a split second, I was like, ‘Okay, I have to get Darryn out of the way,’” Burrell said.

Burrell pushed his little brother out of harm's way and took the full impact of the crash.

"I got him out of the way, then the car hit me. I didn't have enough time to get out of the way," Burrell said.

Burrell broke his femur bone. He was discharged from the hospital on Friday.

Darryn has road rash and bruises on his face.

Their mother, Brenda Smith, said Darryn is sore but didn’t suffer serious injuries. She said she’s extra thankful this holiday season.

"It could be a lot, lot worse," Smith said.

Smith said if Daemyn hadn't pushed his little brother out of the way, the young boy could have died.

"Where his head is lined up to where he was hit, the SUV would have hit him in the head and it would have killed him," Smith said.

FHP ticketed the driver for careless driving.

Burrell said he did what any big brother would do and he protected his family.

His mother is calling her oldest son a hero.

"He's such a good big brother. Very, very close relationship with his little brother," Smith said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help with Burrell’s medical expenses. Click here if you want to help the family.